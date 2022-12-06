Fmr LLC Grows Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,092,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 111,310 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $70,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Diodes in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 305.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Diodes in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Diodes by 49.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 176.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $731,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,162,803.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Diodes news, SVP Evan Yu sold 6,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $613,570.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,947,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $731,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,162,803.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,047 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,509. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on Diodes to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $88.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.50. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $113.39. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. Diodes had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $521.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

