Fmr LLC Has $69.41 Million Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 983,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,429 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $69,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after acquiring an additional 880,430 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,207,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,416,000 after buying an additional 506,706 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,432,000 after buying an additional 418,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,286,000 after buying an additional 347,525 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 564,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,751,000 after buying an additional 319,197 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $62.25 on Tuesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $54.86 and a 52 week high of $124.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.19). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 37.86%. The firm had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 15.40%.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $352,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,971.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on WAL shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.71.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

