Fmr LLC Has $69.48 Million Holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,522,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771,748 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $69,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 25,245,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,232,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $852,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BW. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Insider Activity at Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Price Performance

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. purchased 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $198,660.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,199.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. purchased 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $198,660.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,199.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Christopher S. Riker purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $25,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,826 shares in the company, valued at $161,592.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 596,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,334 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $446.72 million, a PE ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 2.10. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $9.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.62.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

