Fmr LLC Raises Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 925,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,975 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $66,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Kellogg by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 136,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 28,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total value of $7,107,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,131,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,289,726.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total value of $7,107,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,131,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,289,726.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 702,800 shares of company stock worth $50,064,712 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kellogg Stock Performance

K has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

Shares of K opened at $73.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.44.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.38%.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.