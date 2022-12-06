Fmr LLC Raises Holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,192,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,897 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $63,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 816.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 17,494 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SPX Technologies

In related news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 10,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $711,567.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,561.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $67.23 on Tuesday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $75.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.24.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SPXC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

