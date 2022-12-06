Fmr LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,825,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,778 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.14% of Janux Therapeutics worth $71,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JANX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after buying an additional 153,460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 477.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 85,552 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $566,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 439.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 565,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 32,908 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on JANX. William Blair began coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Janux Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $22.61. The company has a market cap of $562.45 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.51.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

