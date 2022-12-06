Fmr LLC Sells 22,899 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 905,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,899 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $63,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Integer by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,722,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,381,000 after purchasing an additional 762,579 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Integer by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Integer by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 52,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Integer by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITGR. Benchmark reduced their target price on Integer to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Integer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Integer Stock Performance

Integer Profile

Integer stock opened at $72.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.94 and its 200 day moving average is $67.68. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $88.58.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

See Also

