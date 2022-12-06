Fmr LLC Sells 31,317 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,217,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,317 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $70,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 55.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 36.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 136.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NMIH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NMI to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point cut their price target on NMI to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NMI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.
NMI Stock Down 3.8 %
Insider Transactions at NMI
In other news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 19,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $398,489.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,722.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
NMI Company Profile
NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NMI (NMIH)
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.