Fmr LLC Sells 31,317 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,217,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,317 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $70,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 55.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 36.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 136.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NMIH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NMI to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point cut their price target on NMI to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NMI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

NMI Stock Down 3.8 %

Insider Transactions at NMI

Shares of NMIH opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.79. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $27.25.

In other news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 19,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $398,489.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,722.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.