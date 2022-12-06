Fmr LLC Sells 453,941 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,399,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453,941 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Intapp worth $64,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Intapp by 32.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 22.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 309,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 19.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 10,367 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intapp

In related news, CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 8,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $205,208.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,324 shares in the company, valued at $6,099,798.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 8,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $205,208.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,324 shares in the company, valued at $6,099,798.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 33,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $734,250.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,615.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,100 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Price Performance

INTA opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average is $17.88. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Intapp had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $79.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.42 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTA. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Intapp Profile

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

See Also

