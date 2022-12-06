Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,272 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 44,229 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 14.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 37.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 164.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,549 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 130,516 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 5.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,227 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Foot Locker to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Foot Locker from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $42,138.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,468,571 shares in the company, valued at $367,223,643.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $42,138.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,468,571 shares in the company, valued at $367,223,643.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 557,380 shares of company stock worth $18,395,121 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $47.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average of $32.09.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 36.45%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

