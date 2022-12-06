Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 592.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

Shares of FBHS opened at $61.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.06 and its 200-day moving average is $62.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.95 and a 12-month high of $108.41.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBHS. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

