Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires Shares of 51,725 Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 51,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.4% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 10.1% in the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 72,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 9.2% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tempur Sealy International

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 847,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,242,782.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.78. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $48.97.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,393.65%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Further Reading

