Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 193.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 23,485 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 104,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,825,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,546,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,679,000 after buying an additional 298,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RBA shares. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.78.

NYSE RBA opened at $55.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $72.73.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.23 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

