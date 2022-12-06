Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 91.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $253,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

RWR stock opened at $90.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.29. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $123.10.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

