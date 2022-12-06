Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 3,070 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $106.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -972.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.76. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $182.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTWO. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $137.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

