Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 4,335 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 7.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCCO. Grupo Santander raised Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.83.

Southern Copper Trading Down 2.1 %

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

SCCO opened at $60.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.67. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.14. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $79.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.06%.

About Southern Copper

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.