Franklin Resources Inc. Buys New Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,162 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,723 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 91,583 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NWBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Insider Activity at Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares Stock Down 5.4 %

In related news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 28,252 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $424,910.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,100.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 4,097 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $61,946.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,249.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 28,252 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $424,910.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,154 shares of company stock valued at $869,836 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NWBI opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.21%.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

