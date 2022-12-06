Franklin Resources Inc. Buys New Position in Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 162,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Osisko Development in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $678,000. King Wealth acquired a new position in Osisko Development in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Osisko Development in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Development Stock Down 4.6 %

Osisko Development stock opened at 4.60 on Tuesday. Osisko Development Corp. has a 12 month low of 3.84 and a 12 month high of 13.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 4.51.

Osisko Development Company Profile

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Osisko Development from C$10.25 to C$8.25 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. The company's flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds interest in James Bay Properties located in Québec, Canada; and San Antonio Gold Project and Guerrero Properties located in Guerrero, Mexico.

