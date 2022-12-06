Franklin Resources Inc. Buys Shares of 21,635 Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 21,635 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 77,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRDM shares. StockNews.com cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 2,382 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $122,077.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,448 shares of company stock worth $2,667,224 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,266.07 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.13. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $53.61.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.91 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

