Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,622 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,762 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 326,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,833 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 413.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 62,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 50,245 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on FHB. StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Compass Point reduced their target price on First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

First Hawaiian Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of FHB opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.16. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $208.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.27 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

About First Hawaiian

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.



