Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,609 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Radian Group by 43.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Radian Group by 85.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Radian Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 32,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $640,204.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,506. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Radian Group Price Performance

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Radian Group to $23.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

Featured Stories

