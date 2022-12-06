Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,166 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,773 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in BOX in the first quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BOX by 61.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at $163,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.19. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.00 and a beta of 1.14.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $344,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,342,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,538,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,720 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOX. Raymond James lifted their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp began coverage on BOX in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BOX in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.56.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

