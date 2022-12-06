Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,597,000 after buying an additional 20,126 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 668,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,358,000 after buying an additional 246,475 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,301,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TLT opened at $105.59 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $154.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.66.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

