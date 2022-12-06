Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 400.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 61.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Cameco by 26.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cameco in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCJ. TD Securities increased their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

