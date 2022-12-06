Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,910 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $73.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.98. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $95.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.44.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $540.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.66 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

