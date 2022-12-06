Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,290 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 3.0 %

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $179.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.34 and its 200-day moving average is $162.79. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.