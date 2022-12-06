Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,693 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCRD. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 42.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 121.5% during the second quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 63,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 34,710 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at about $589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCRD opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:FCRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 92.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently -46.81%.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

