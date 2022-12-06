Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,353 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth $405,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth $28,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth $240,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $69.64 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $80.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,020,093.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

