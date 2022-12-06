Franklin Resources Inc. Has $783,000 Stock Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth $63,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 456.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 73.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $35.32.

South Jersey Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.