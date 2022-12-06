Franklin Resources Inc. Has $851,000 Stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Orange by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Orange by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in Orange by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 24,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Orange by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 157,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Orange by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 58,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orange stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.38. Orange S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $12.71.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

ORAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Orange from €10.00 ($10.53) to €10.50 ($11.05) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Orange from €11.50 ($12.11) to €10.00 ($10.53) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

