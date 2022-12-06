Franklin Resources Inc. Has $864,000 Stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,311,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,685,000 after buying an additional 67,789 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 16.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,933,000 after buying an additional 192,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,176,000 after buying an additional 18,033 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 7.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 610,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,539,000 after buying an additional 42,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 98.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 433,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,898,000 after buying an additional 215,142 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ShockWave Medical

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total value of $1,047,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,118,358.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Maria Sainz sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total transaction of $1,047,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,118,358.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,950 shares of company stock worth $13,925,684. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Stock Down 2.7 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $243.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.56. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $320.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 104.34 and a beta of 0.95.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.00.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

