Franklin Resources Inc. Has $867,000 Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,749,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,590,000 after buying an additional 121,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,850,000 after buying an additional 160,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after buying an additional 596,516 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,323,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,485,000 after buying an additional 58,268 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 13.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,690,000 after acquiring an additional 266,428 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $104,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,507.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $141,147.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,922.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $104,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,507.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $51.37 on Tuesday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $365.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.37%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

