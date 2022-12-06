Franklin Resources Inc. Has $880,000 Stock Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 153.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,864 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

VNDA stock opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.42 and a beta of 0.52.

(Get Rating)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.