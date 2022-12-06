Franklin Resources Inc. Has $907,000 Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COTY. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Coty by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 323.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Coty by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Coty Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE COTY opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.91. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,039,129 shares in the company, valued at $7,907,771.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Coty from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

