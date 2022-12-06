Franklin Resources Inc. Has $956,000 Stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,262 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.25. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $18.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64.

In related news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,559.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,559.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 350,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $5,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,902,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,958,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,363,697 shares of company stock worth $21,108,453 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

