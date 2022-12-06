Franklin Resources Inc. Has $957,000 Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,093 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 26.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 228.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $46.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.34. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.04.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,932 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $99,629.36. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 56,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,806.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on UNFI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

United Natural Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

See Also

