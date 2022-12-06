Franklin Resources Inc. Has $998,000 Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 150.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 104,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.60. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $40.91.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

