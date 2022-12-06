Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

BIPC stock opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $53.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a PE ratio of 30.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

