Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $1.06 Million in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 51,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.9% in the first quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 79.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.4% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on GPK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

Shares of GPK stock opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.97. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

