Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New Investment in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,289 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 488.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 91.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $436,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,530,903.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 4.7 %

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Bank of Hawaii to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $78.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.80 and a 200-day moving average of $77.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $70.15 and a 1-year high of $92.38.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $172.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 18.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Articles

