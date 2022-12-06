Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 4,152 Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 628.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,293,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,507,555 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,972,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 65.5% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,178,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,602,000 after buying an additional 9,171,000 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 26.4% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 29,326,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,608,000 after buying an additional 6,129,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 410.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,737,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,940,000 after buying an additional 5,416,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance stock opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of -0.06. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $12.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

