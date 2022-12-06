Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 7,302 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,302 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 83.2% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 51.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 78,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 26,784 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Schneider National by 159.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 500,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after acquiring an additional 307,768 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Schneider National by 19.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the period. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of SNDR opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.13. Schneider National, Inc. has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 11.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

