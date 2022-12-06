Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after buying an additional 631,964 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,334,000 after buying an additional 96,832 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,587,000 after buying an additional 463,415 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,448,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,599,000 after buying an additional 605,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,362,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,718,000 after buying an additional 50,070 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on GO shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of -0.09. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $918.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.51 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 1.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $255,479.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,173.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $255,479.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,173.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $63,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,078 shares of company stock valued at $5,611,474 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

