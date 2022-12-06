Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQD)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQD – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLQD. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,184,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,090,000.

Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLQD opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.78. Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $37.73.

