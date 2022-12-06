Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,936 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Kforce by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Kforce by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Kforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Kforce by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Kforce by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $55.95 on Tuesday. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $54.34 and a one year high of $78.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.29. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Kforce had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $437.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. William Blair lowered Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

