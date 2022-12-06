Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 11,049 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,049 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $689,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 939,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 908,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,807,000 after purchasing an additional 35,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

RUSHA opened at $53.64 on Tuesday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.96.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 7,500 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $377,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

