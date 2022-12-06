Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 16,103 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,103 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in GoDaddy by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,754,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,257,000 after buying an additional 3,052,975 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,250,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,021 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 1,429.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,291,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,074,000 after buying an additional 1,206,794 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 108.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,903,000 after buying an additional 727,582 shares during the period. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter worth about $37,165,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

In other GoDaddy news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $72,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,138 shares in the company, valued at $586,993.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $35,025.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,695.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $72,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,138 shares in the company, valued at $586,993.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,623 shares of company stock worth $565,393 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GDDY opened at $75.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.21. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $88.32.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

