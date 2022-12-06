Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 16,465 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,465 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in GrafTech International by 56.4% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GrafTech International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.26.

GrafTech International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.21%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EAF shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

