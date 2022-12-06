Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,648 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRNS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 206,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.31.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Varonis Systems

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 0.96. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $41,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Varonis Systems news, Director Avrohom J. Kess purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.46 per share, for a total transaction of $28,809.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $182,631.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $41,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,264.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 75,935 shares of company stock worth $1,281,997. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.