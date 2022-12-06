Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 17,855 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,855 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the second quarter worth $60,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the second quarter worth $72,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 30.6% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the first quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPTN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SpartanNash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

SpartanNash Price Performance

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. SpartanNash has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

